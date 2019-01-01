OTIS GALLERY LLC MBR 109 by OTIS GALLERY LLC. (OTC:OGSYS), Dividends

OTIS GALLERY LLC MBR 109 by OTIS GALLERY LLC. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OTIS GALLERY LLC MBR 109 by OTIS GALLERY LLC. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.