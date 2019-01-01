ñol

Organon
(NYSE:OGN)
37.18
-0.15[-0.40%]
At close: Jun 3
37.18
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low36.86 - 37.36
52 Week High/Low27.25 - 39.48
Open / Close37.23 / 37.18
Float / Outstanding224.8M / 253.6M
Vol / Avg.777.3K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap9.4B
P/E7.23
50d Avg. Price35.11
Div / Yield1.12/3.01%
Payout Ratio16.34
EPS1.37
Total Float224.8M

Organon (NYSE:OGN), Key Statistics

Organon (NYSE: OGN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.8B
Trailing P/E
7.23
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.2
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.48
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
4.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.62
Earnings Yield
13.83%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-4.93
Tangible Book value per share
-25.7
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.8B
Total Assets
10.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.13
Gross Margin
64.2%
Net Margin
22.21%
EBIT Margin
34.4%
EBITDA Margin
37.78%
Operating Margin
34.4%