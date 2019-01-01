QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.74 - 0.76
Mkt Cap
135.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
182.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Omega Diagnostics Group PLC provides in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products for use in hospitals, blood banks, clinics and laboratories and specializes in the areas of allergy and autoimmune, food intolerance and infectious diseases. The company's segment includes Health and Nutrition; Global Health and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Health and Nutrition segment. The Health and Nutrition division specialises in the research, development, and production of kits to aid the detection of immune reactions to food. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and the Far East region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omega Diagnostics Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omega Diagnostics Gr (OGDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omega Diagnostics Gr (OTCPK: OGDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omega Diagnostics Gr's (OGDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omega Diagnostics Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Omega Diagnostics Gr (OGDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omega Diagnostics Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Omega Diagnostics Gr (OGDGF)?

A

The stock price for Omega Diagnostics Gr (OTCPK: OGDGF) is $0.74 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 19:46:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omega Diagnostics Gr (OGDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Diagnostics Gr.

Q

When is Omega Diagnostics Gr (OTCPK:OGDGF) reporting earnings?

A

Omega Diagnostics Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omega Diagnostics Gr (OGDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omega Diagnostics Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Omega Diagnostics Gr (OGDGF) operate in?

A

Omega Diagnostics Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.