|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Omega Diagnostics Gr (OTCPK: OGDGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Omega Diagnostics Gr.
There is no analysis for Omega Diagnostics Gr
The stock price for Omega Diagnostics Gr (OTCPK: OGDGF) is $0.74 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 19:46:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Diagnostics Gr.
Omega Diagnostics Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Omega Diagnostics Gr.
Omega Diagnostics Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.