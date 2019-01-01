Omega Diagnostics Group PLC provides in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products for use in hospitals, blood banks, clinics and laboratories and specializes in the areas of allergy and autoimmune, food intolerance and infectious diseases. The company's segment includes Health and Nutrition; Global Health and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Health and Nutrition segment. The Health and Nutrition division specialises in the research, development, and production of kits to aid the detection of immune reactions to food. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and the Far East region.