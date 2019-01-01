QQQ
Range
1.77 - 1.77
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 2.21
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.77
P/E
12.07
EPS
0.06
Shares
704.2M
Outstanding
OceanaGold Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other minerals, with a presence in the Philippines, New Zealand, and, to a lesser extent, the United States. OceanaGold operates two open-cut gold mines and two underground mines in New Zealand. The group also operates an open cut gold-copper mine and is developing underground operations at Didipio, its flagship mine. The Didipio is located in the north of Luzon Island, approximately 270 kilometers north-northeast of Manila, in the Philippines.

OceanaGold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OceanaGold (OGDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OceanaGold (OTCPK: OGDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OceanaGold's (OGDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OceanaGold.

Q

What is the target price for OceanaGold (OGDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OceanaGold

Q

Current Stock Price for OceanaGold (OGDCF)?

A

The stock price for OceanaGold (OTCPK: OGDCF) is $1.768 last updated Today at 6:17:36 PM.

Q

Does OceanaGold (OGDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OceanaGold.

Q

When is OceanaGold (OTCPK:OGDCF) reporting earnings?

A

OceanaGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OceanaGold (OGDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OceanaGold.

Q

What sector and industry does OceanaGold (OGDCF) operate in?

A

OceanaGold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.