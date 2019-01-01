Onion Global (NYSE:OG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 1
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$106M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$683M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Onion Global using advanced sorting and filters.
Onion Global Questions & Answers
When is Onion Global (NYSE:OG) reporting earnings?
Onion Global (OG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 1, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Onion Global (NYSE:OG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $102.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
