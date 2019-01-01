ñol

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), Dividends

OFG Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OFG Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OFG Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OFG Bancorp (OFG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own OFG Bancorp (OFG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for OFG Bancorp ($OFG) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of OFG Bancorp (OFG) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next OFG Bancorp (OFG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for OFG Bancorp (OFG) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)?
A

The most current yield for OFG Bancorp (OFG) is 2.30% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

