Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orbital Energy Group
Orbital Energy Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting OEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1138.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Orbital Energy Group upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orbital Energy Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orbital Energy Group was filed on February 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orbital Energy Group (OEG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $4.00 to $12.00. The current price Orbital Energy Group (OEG) is trading at is $0.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.