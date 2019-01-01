ñol

Odfjell Drilling
(OTCGM:ODFJF)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD by ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. is expected to split Monday, August 15, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD by ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. recently split on Friday, August 12, 2022 with a ratio of 1:3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 236.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Odfjell Drilling (OTC:ODFJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Odfjell Drilling reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Odfjell Drilling using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Odfjell Drilling Questions & Answers

Q
When is Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM:ODFJF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Odfjell Drilling

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM:ODFJF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Odfjell Drilling’s (OTCGM:ODFJF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

