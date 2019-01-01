ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Odfjell Drilling
(OTCGM:ODFJF)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD by ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. is expected to split Monday, August 15, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD by ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. recently split on Friday, August 12, 2022 with a ratio of 1:3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 236.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Odfjell Drilling (OTC:ODFJF), Dividends

Odfjell Drilling issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Odfjell Drilling generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.02%

Annual Dividend

$1.1048

Last Dividend

Aug 12

Next Dividend

Sep 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Odfjell Drilling Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on August 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of September 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Odfjell Drilling ($ODFJF) will be on October 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) shares by September 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) will be on September 1, 2022 and will be $1.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM:ODFJF)?
A

The most current yield for Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) is 2.01% and is payable next on October 3, 2022

