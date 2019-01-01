ñol

Odfjell Drilling
(OTCGM:ODFJF)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD by ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. is expected to split Monday, August 15, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD by ODFJELL DRILLING LTD. recently split on Friday, August 12, 2022 with a ratio of 1:3
Odfjell Drilling (OTC:ODFJF), Quotes and News Summary

Odfjell Drilling (OTC: ODFJF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 236.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services

Earnings

FY 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-12-20
REV
FY 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-11-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

Odfjell Drilling Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM: ODFJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Odfjell Drilling's (ODFJF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Odfjell Drilling.

Q
What is the target price for Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) stock?
A

The latest price target for Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM: ODFJF) was reported by Monness, Crespi, Hardt on Friday, August 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ODFJF to fall to within 12 months (a possible NaN% downside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF)?
A

The stock price for Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM: ODFJF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) pay a dividend?
A

The next Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) dividend date is projected to be Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Q
When is Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM:ODFJF) reporting earnings?
A

Odfjell Drilling’s FY earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Q
Is Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Odfjell Drilling.

Q
What sector and industry does Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) operate in?
A

Odfjell Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.