Odfjell Drilling (OTC:ODFJF), Quotes and News Summary

Odfjell Drilling (OTC: ODFJF)
|FY 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-12-20
|REV
|FY 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-11-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM: ODFJF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Odfjell Drilling.
The latest price target for Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM: ODFJF) was reported by Monness, Crespi, Hardt on Friday, August 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ODFJF to fall to within 12 months (a possible NaN% downside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Odfjell Drilling (OTCGM: ODFJF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
The next Odfjell Drilling (ODFJF) dividend date is projected to be Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Odfjell Drilling’s FY earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Odfjell Drilling.
Odfjell Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.