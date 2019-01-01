QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.84 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
512.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
53.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Ocean Outdoor Ltd is a pure play operator of premium digital out-of-home advertising in the UK. The company's portfolio of digital, full-motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online and screen media all converge to create deeper brand experiences. Its geographical segment includes United Kingdom; Netherlands and Nordics. The company derives a majority of revenue from United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ocean Outdoor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocean Outdoor (OTCGM: OCTPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ocean Outdoor's (OCTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ocean Outdoor.

Q

What is the target price for Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ocean Outdoor

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF)?

A

The stock price for Ocean Outdoor (OTCGM: OCTPF) is $9.5 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 20:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ocean Outdoor.

Q

When is Ocean Outdoor (OTCGM:OCTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Ocean Outdoor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocean Outdoor.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF) operate in?

A

Ocean Outdoor is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.