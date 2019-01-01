ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Rosneft Oil
(OTCPK:OCRNL)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 9.5B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS19.69
Total Float-

Rosneft Oil (OTC:OCRNL), Dividends

Rosneft Oil issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rosneft Oil generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.4398

Last Dividend

Oct 9, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rosneft Oil Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rosneft Oil (OCRNL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rosneft Oil.

Q
What date did I need to own Rosneft Oil (OCRNL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rosneft Oil.

Q
How much per share is the next Rosneft Oil (OCRNL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Rosneft Oil (OCRNL) will be on October 8, 2018 and will be $0.22

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rosneft Oil (OTCPK:OCRNL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rosneft Oil.

Browse dividends on all stocks.