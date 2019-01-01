Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN) was reported by BTIG on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OCN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN) was provided by BTIG, and Ocwen Financial initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocwen Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocwen Financial was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocwen Financial (OCN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ocwen Financial (OCN) is trading at is $29.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.