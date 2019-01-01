QQQ
Oncimmune Holdings PLC is engaged in diagnosing cancer. It is involved in the development, manufacture, and commercialisation of personalised immunodiagnostics for the screening, detection and care of cancer. The company's operating segment includes Early CDT Lung and ImmunoINSIGHTS.

Oncimmune Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oncimmune Hldgs (OCMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oncimmune Hldgs (OTCGM: OCMMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oncimmune Hldgs's (OCMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oncimmune Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Oncimmune Hldgs (OCMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oncimmune Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Oncimmune Hldgs (OCMMF)?

A

The stock price for Oncimmune Hldgs (OTCGM: OCMMF) is $1.62 last updated Mon Jun 29 2020 13:38:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oncimmune Hldgs (OCMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oncimmune Hldgs.

Q

When is Oncimmune Hldgs (OTCGM:OCMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Oncimmune Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oncimmune Hldgs (OCMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oncimmune Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Oncimmune Hldgs (OCMMF) operate in?

A

Oncimmune Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.