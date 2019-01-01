OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Dividends

OneConnect Financial Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OneConnect Financial Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.
There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.
There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.
There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.
Browse dividends on all stocks.