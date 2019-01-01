ñol

OneConnect Financial Tech
(NYSE:OCFT)
1.35
00
At close: Jun 3
1.36
0.0100[0.74%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low1.35 - 1.37
52 Week High/Low0.99 - 14.61
Open / Close1.37 / 1.35
Float / Outstanding- / 390M
Vol / Avg.3.2M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap526.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.86
Total Float-

OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Dividends

OneConnect Financial Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OneConnect Financial Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

OneConnect Financial Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.

Q
What date did I need to own OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.

Q
How much per share is the next OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.

Q
What is the dividend yield for OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.

