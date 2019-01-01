QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Preferred Commerce Inc is focused on health and wellness products with main product being Thriv5. Thriv5 products contain Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) combined with antioxidants, soluble corn fiber and other ingredients that help the human body regenerate healthy cells and strengthen the immune system. The company is promoting the product through retail stores, online sales, and social media.

Preferred Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Preferred Commerce (OCBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Preferred Commerce (OTCPK: OCBM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Preferred Commerce's (OCBM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Preferred Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Preferred Commerce (OCBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Preferred Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Preferred Commerce (OCBM)?

A

The stock price for Preferred Commerce (OTCPK: OCBM) is $0.2375 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:19:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Preferred Commerce (OCBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Preferred Commerce.

Q

When is Preferred Commerce (OTCPK:OCBM) reporting earnings?

A

Preferred Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Preferred Commerce (OCBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Preferred Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Preferred Commerce (OCBM) operate in?

A

Preferred Commerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.