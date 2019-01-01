Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC:OCBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Inc
Orange County Bancorp Inc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC: OCBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting OCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC: OCBI) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Orange County Bancorp Inc initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orange County Bancorp Inc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orange County Bancorp Inc was filed on February 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) is trading at is $34.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
