Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 8:12AM

Orange County Bancorp Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC: OCBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orange County Bancorp Inc's (OCBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC: OCBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting OCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI)?

A

The stock price for Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC: OCBI) is $34 last updated Mon Aug 02 2021 17:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

Q

When is Orange County Bancorp Inc (OTC:OCBI) reporting earnings?

A

Orange County Bancorp Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) operate in?

A

Orange County Bancorp Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.