Owens-Corning
(NYSE:OC)
94.89
-1.70[-1.76%]
At close: Jun 3
94.88
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low93.61 - 95.64
52 Week High/Low79.35 - 106.42
Open / Close94.92 / 94.88
Float / Outstanding85.1M / 97.1M
Vol / Avg.968.6K / 914.6K
Mkt Cap9.2B
P/E8.96
50d Avg. Price91.29
Div / Yield1.4/1.48%
Payout Ratio11.52
EPS3.06
Total Float85.1M

Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), Key Statistics

Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.6B
Trailing P/E
8.96
Forward P/E
8.47
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.09
Price / Book (mrq)
2.12
Price / EBITDA
4.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.54
Earnings Yield
11.16%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.27
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
44.72
Tangible Book value per share
18.05
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6B
Total Assets
10.3B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.45
Gross Margin
26.39%
Net Margin
12.96%
EBIT Margin
18.84%
EBITDA Margin
24.47%
Operating Margin
18.76%