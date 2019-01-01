ñol

Everything Blockchain
(OTCPK:OBTX)
2.40
-0.48[-16.67%]
At close: Jun 3
2.4851
0.0851[3.55%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low2.4 - 2.53
52 Week High/Low2.12 - 19.9
Open / Close2.53 / 2.4
Float / Outstanding4.2M / 8.6M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap20.6M
P/E10
50d Avg. Price3.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.61
Total Float-

Everything Blockchain (OTC:OBTX), Key Statistics

Everything Blockchain (OTC: OBTX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
20.1M
Trailing P/E
10
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
9.47
Price / Book (mrq)
0.75
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10%
Price change 1 M
0.71
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.19
Tangible Book value per share
0.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.2M
Total Assets
29.6M
Total Liabilities
2.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
91.81%
EBITDA Margin
91.45%
Operating Margin
- -