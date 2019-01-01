|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Theralink Technologies (OTCPK: OBMP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Theralink Technologies.
There is no analysis for Theralink Technologies
The stock price for Theralink Technologies (OTCPK: OBMP) is $1.55 last updated Today at 8:32:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Theralink Technologies.
Theralink Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Theralink Technologies.
Theralink Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.