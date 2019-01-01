Theralink Technologies Inc is a proteomics-based, precision medicine and molecular profiling company that specializes in patented, phosphoprotein, and protein biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. The company provides precision oncology data through its Theralink Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. The firm is currently generating revenue with its multiple biopharma contracts and by testing breast cancer patients with its patented Theralink assay.