QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.11 - 2.6
Vol / Avg.
57.9K/8.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 7
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.6
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Theralink Technologies Inc is a proteomics-based, precision medicine and molecular profiling company that specializes in patented, phosphoprotein, and protein biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. The company provides precision oncology data through its Theralink Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. The firm is currently generating revenue with its multiple biopharma contracts and by testing breast cancer patients with its patented Theralink assay.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Theralink Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Theralink Technologies (OBMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Theralink Technologies (OTCPK: OBMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Theralink Technologies's (OBMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Theralink Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Theralink Technologies (OBMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Theralink Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Theralink Technologies (OBMP)?

A

The stock price for Theralink Technologies (OTCPK: OBMP) is $1.55 last updated Today at 8:32:02 PM.

Q

Does Theralink Technologies (OBMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Theralink Technologies.

Q

When is Theralink Technologies (OTCPK:OBMP) reporting earnings?

A

Theralink Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Theralink Technologies (OBMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Theralink Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Theralink Technologies (OBMP) operate in?

A

Theralink Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.