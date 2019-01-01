QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
2.27/1.53%
52 Wk
148.5 - 191.5
Mkt Cap
13.2B
Payout Ratio
36.7
Open
-
P/E
36.37
EPS
125.55
Shares
88.7M
Outstanding
OBIC Co Ltd is a Japan-based IT service management company. Its principal operations are system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services, providing customers with total solution services. The company's business segments include System Integration Services, OBIC7 series ERP software, System Support Services and Office Automation Services.

OBIC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OBIC (OBIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OBIC (OTCPK: OBIIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OBIC's (OBIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OBIC.

Q

What is the target price for OBIC (OBIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OBIC

Q

Current Stock Price for OBIC (OBIIF)?

A

The stock price for OBIC (OTCPK: OBIIF) is $148.501 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:57:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OBIC (OBIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OBIC.

Q

When is OBIC (OTCPK:OBIIF) reporting earnings?

A

OBIC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OBIC (OBIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OBIC.

Q

What sector and industry does OBIC (OBIIF) operate in?

A

OBIC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.