|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (OTC: OBELF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Obsidian Energy Ltd.
There is no analysis for Obsidian Energy Ltd
The stock price for Obsidian Energy Ltd (OTC: OBELF) is $7.1001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Obsidian Energy Ltd.
Obsidian Energy Ltd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Obsidian Energy Ltd.
Obsidian Energy Ltd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.