Obducat (OTC:OBDCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Obducat using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Obducat Questions & Answers
When is Obducat (OTCGM:OBDCF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Obducat
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Obducat (OTCGM:OBDCF)?
There are no earnings for Obducat
What were Obducat’s (OTCGM:OBDCF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Obducat
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.