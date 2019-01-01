ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ocean Bio-Chem
(NASDAQ:OBCI)
6.80
00
At close: Jun 3
8.00
1.2000[17.65%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low6.75 - 7.04
52 Week High/Low6.6 - 15.21
Open / Close6.81 / 6.8
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 9.5M
Vol / Avg.16.8K / 8.4K
Mkt Cap64.7M
P/E8.19
50d Avg. Price7.64
Div / Yield0.16/2.35%
Payout Ratio15.66
EPS0.07
Total Float3.7M

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI), Dividends

Ocean Bio-Chem issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ocean Bio-Chem generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.78%

Annual Dividend

$0.16

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ocean Bio-Chem Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ocean Bio-Chem ($OBCI) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)?
A

The most current yield for Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) is 2.30% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.