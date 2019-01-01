Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$8.320
Quarterly Revenue
$653M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$653M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Oasis Petroleum using advanced sorting and filters.
Oasis Petroleum Questions & Answers
When is Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) reporting earnings?
Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which hit the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Oasis Petroleum’s (NASDAQ:OAS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $254.1M, which missed the estimate of $256.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.