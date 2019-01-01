Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $208.00 expecting OAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.04% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Oasis Petroleum maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oasis Petroleum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oasis Petroleum was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oasis Petroleum (OAS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $201.00 to $208.00. The current price Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is trading at is $165.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
