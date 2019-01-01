QQQ
Ohio Art Co is a clean, environmentally proactive manufacturer of green packaging solutions and sustainable packaging alternatives. The company also manufactures and sells custom metal lithography and moulded plastic product.

Ohio Art Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ohio Art (OART) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ohio Art (OTCEM: OART) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ohio Art's (OART) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ohio Art.

Q

What is the target price for Ohio Art (OART) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ohio Art

Q

Current Stock Price for Ohio Art (OART)?

A

The stock price for Ohio Art (OTCEM: OART) is $12 last updated Thu Mar 04 2021 16:01:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ohio Art (OART) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2013.

Q

When is Ohio Art (OTCEM:OART) reporting earnings?

A

Ohio Art does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ohio Art (OART) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ohio Art.

Q

What sector and industry does Ohio Art (OART) operate in?

A

Ohio Art is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.