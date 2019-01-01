Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OACB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition
Oaktree Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OACB) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting OACB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.76% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OACB) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Oaktree Acquisition initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oaktree Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oaktree Acquisition was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Oaktree Acquisition (OACB) is trading at is $9.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
