QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
43.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
288.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NZ Windfarms Ltd is engaged in wind power generation assets for generating and selling electricity. It operates solely in New Zealand. The company is a long-term specialist wind farm owner and operator, with its revenue coming from the sale of sustainably generated electricity from its Te Rere Hau wind farm.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NZ Windfarms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NZ Windfarms (NZWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NZ Windfarms (OTCPK: NZWFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NZ Windfarms's (NZWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NZ Windfarms.

Q

What is the target price for NZ Windfarms (NZWFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NZ Windfarms

Q

Current Stock Price for NZ Windfarms (NZWFF)?

A

The stock price for NZ Windfarms (OTCPK: NZWFF) is $0.15 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 18:21:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NZ Windfarms (NZWFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NZ Windfarms.

Q

When is NZ Windfarms (OTCPK:NZWFF) reporting earnings?

A

NZ Windfarms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NZ Windfarms (NZWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NZ Windfarms.

Q

What sector and industry does NZ Windfarms (NZWFF) operate in?

A

NZ Windfarms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.