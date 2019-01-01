QQQ
New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd is engaged in farming, processing, and sale of salmon products. Its brands include Regal, Southern Ocean, Omega Plus, Ora King, and Big Catch Burley. It provides customers with pre-packed value-added products including wood-roasted and cold smoked products, whole fresh fish, and pre-cut fillets. It also provides customers with a variety of salmon products including whole fresh fish, pre-cut fillets, portions, and a range of smoked products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from New Zealand and also has a presence in North America; Australia; Japan; China; Europe, and other countries.

New Zealand King Salmon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Zealand King Salmon (NZKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Zealand King Salmon (OTCGM: NZKSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Zealand King Salmon's (NZKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Zealand King Salmon.

Q

What is the target price for New Zealand King Salmon (NZKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Zealand King Salmon

Q

Current Stock Price for New Zealand King Salmon (NZKSF)?

A

The stock price for New Zealand King Salmon (OTCGM: NZKSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Zealand King Salmon (NZKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Zealand King Salmon.

Q

When is New Zealand King Salmon (OTCGM:NZKSF) reporting earnings?

A

New Zealand King Salmon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Zealand King Salmon (NZKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Zealand King Salmon.

Q

What sector and industry does New Zealand King Salmon (NZKSF) operate in?

A

New Zealand King Salmon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.