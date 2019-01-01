New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd is engaged in farming, processing, and sale of salmon products. Its brands include Regal, Southern Ocean, Omega Plus, Ora King, and Big Catch Burley. It provides customers with pre-packed value-added products including wood-roasted and cold smoked products, whole fresh fish, and pre-cut fillets. It also provides customers with a variety of salmon products including whole fresh fish, pre-cut fillets, portions, and a range of smoked products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from New Zealand and also has a presence in North America; Australia; Japan; China; Europe, and other countries.