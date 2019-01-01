QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
NZJ Holdings Inc formerly known as SearchPath HCS Inc operates as a franchisor of talent acquisition services in the United States. Its goal is to become the premier, vertically-integrated provider of talent acquisition professional services in the world.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NZJ Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NZJ Holdings (NZIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NZJ Holdings (OTCEM: NZIH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NZJ Holdings's (NZIH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NZJ Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for NZJ Holdings (NZIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NZJ Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for NZJ Holdings (NZIH)?

A

The stock price for NZJ Holdings (OTCEM: NZIH) is $0.0824 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 16:55:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NZJ Holdings (NZIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NZJ Holdings.

Q

When is NZJ Holdings (OTCEM:NZIH) reporting earnings?

A

NZJ Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NZJ Holdings (NZIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NZJ Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does NZJ Holdings (NZIH) operate in?

A

NZJ Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.