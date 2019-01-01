QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nyvatex Oil Corp is a science and technology based company with exclusive oil-finding technology, and a patented non- drug, non-invasive, non-magnet Biomedical Health Product recently laboratory-proven to boost immune system T-cells.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nyvatex Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nyvatex Oil (NYVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nyvatex Oil (OTCEM: NYVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nyvatex Oil's (NYVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nyvatex Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Nyvatex Oil (NYVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nyvatex Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Nyvatex Oil (NYVA)?

A

The stock price for Nyvatex Oil (OTCEM: NYVA) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:02:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nyvatex Oil (NYVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nyvatex Oil.

Q

When is Nyvatex Oil (OTCEM:NYVA) reporting earnings?

A

Nyvatex Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nyvatex Oil (NYVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nyvatex Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Nyvatex Oil (NYVA) operate in?

A

Nyvatex Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.