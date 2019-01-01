QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.3K
Div / Yield
18.42/21.49%
52 Wk
34.29 - 85.7
Mkt Cap
14.5B
Payout Ratio
6.72
Open
-
P/E
2.14
EPS
1662.76
Shares
168.9M
Outstanding
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Japan. The company organises itself into three divisions: global logistics, bulk shipping, and others. Global logistics, which contributes the majority of revenue, ships containers, transport air cargo, and provides logistics services. Bulk shipping, the next most significant division, transports dry bulk, including iron ore and grain; automobiles; and liquids, including oil. The other division develops and sells real estate, and operates cruise ships. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (NYUKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTCPK: NYUKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nippon Yusen Kabushiki's (NYUKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (NYUKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (NYUKF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTCPK: NYUKF) is $85.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:17:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (NYUKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki.

Q

When is Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTCPK:NYUKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (NYUKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (NYUKF) operate in?

A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.