Nyrstar NV is a global multi-metal business company. It is engaged in the production of zinc, lead and precious metals. Nyrstar principally operates through two business segments namely, Metals Processing and Mining. Its mining, smelting and other operations are based in Europe, the Americas and Australia. The vast majority of Nyrstar's revenue comes from Metals Processing segment. The company operates through its numerous subsidiaries based in Belgium, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia and the United States.