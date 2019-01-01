QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
31.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
109.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Nyrstar NV is a global multi-metal business company. It is engaged in the production of zinc, lead and precious metals. Nyrstar principally operates through two business segments namely, Metals Processing and Mining. Its mining, smelting and other operations are based in Europe, the Americas and Australia. The vast majority of Nyrstar's revenue comes from Metals Processing segment. The company operates through its numerous subsidiaries based in Belgium, Australia, Barbados, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nyrstar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nyrstar (NYRSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nyrstar (OTCEM: NYRSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nyrstar's (NYRSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nyrstar.

Q

What is the target price for Nyrstar (NYRSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nyrstar

Q

Current Stock Price for Nyrstar (NYRSY)?

A

The stock price for Nyrstar (OTCEM: NYRSY) is $0.29 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:52:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nyrstar (NYRSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2012.

Q

When is Nyrstar (OTCEM:NYRSY) reporting earnings?

A

Nyrstar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nyrstar (NYRSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nyrstar.

Q

What sector and industry does Nyrstar (NYRSY) operate in?

A

Nyrstar is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.