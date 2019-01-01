|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G (OTC: NYMGV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G.
There is no analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G
The stock price for New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G (OTC: NYMGV) is $24.7 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 20:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G.
New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G.
New York Mortgage Trust Inc PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser G is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.