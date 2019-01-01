Stock (NYLXF), Quotes and News Summary

Nylex Malaysia Bhd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Polymer; Industrial chemical; Logistics and Investment holding. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial chemical segment. The industrial chemical segment is engaged in the manufacture, Trading, and sale of petrochemicals and industrial chemical products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Malaysia and also has a presence in Indonesia; Singapore; Vietnam; Germany; Philippines; Australia; Thailand; Sri Lanka; Bangladesh; Taiwan; New Zealand; Africa; Japan; Hong Kong; Middle East; India; Pakistan; China; Nepal; Korea; Americas; Spain and Brunei.