QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.87 - 3
Mkt Cap
67.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
30.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Next Games Corp is a Finland based company engaged in developing and publishing mobile games focusing on licensed games in North America and Europe. Its games are developed for mobile devices and are available to download for free, while players make actual cash purchases of in-game virtual items. The company also distributes games via the Apple App Store and Google Play platforms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Next Games Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Games (NXXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Games (OTCEM: NXXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next Games's (NXXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Games.

Q

What is the target price for Next Games (NXXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Games

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Games (NXXTF)?

A

The stock price for Next Games (OTCEM: NXXTF) is $2.25 last updated Mon Aug 23 2021 13:31:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next Games (NXXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Games.

Q

When is Next Games (OTCEM:NXXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Next Games does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Games (NXXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Games.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Games (NXXTF) operate in?

A

Next Games is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.