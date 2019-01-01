QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
31K/123.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
305.5M
Outstanding
Nexus Gold Corp is Canadian based company with a portfolio of ten exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The West African-based portfolio totals five projects located on active gold belts and mineralized trends, while its 100% owned Canadian projects include the flagship McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. The company is focused on developing several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

Nexus Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexus Gold (NXXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexus Gold (OTCQB: NXXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nexus Gold's (NXXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexus Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Nexus Gold (NXXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexus Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexus Gold (NXXGF)?

A

The stock price for Nexus Gold (OTCQB: NXXGF) is $0.0198 last updated Today at 5:09:20 PM.

Q

Does Nexus Gold (NXXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexus Gold.

Q

When is Nexus Gold (OTCQB:NXXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nexus Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexus Gold (NXXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexus Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexus Gold (NXXGF) operate in?

A

Nexus Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.