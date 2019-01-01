QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Nexity Financial Corp is a financial holding company which was formed to enter the commercial banking business and to invest in other bank-related businesses. The company is engaged in two areas of the commercial banking industry: correspondent banking and Internet banking.

Nexity Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexity Financial (NXTYQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexity Financial (OTCEM: NXTYQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nexity Financial's (NXTYQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexity Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Nexity Financial (NXTYQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexity Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexity Financial (NXTYQ)?

A

The stock price for Nexity Financial (OTCEM: NXTYQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:15:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexity Financial (NXTYQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexity Financial.

Q

When is Nexity Financial (OTCEM:NXTYQ) reporting earnings?

A

Nexity Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexity Financial (NXTYQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexity Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexity Financial (NXTYQ) operate in?

A

Nexity Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.