There is no Press for this Ticker
Nexis International Industries Inc develops technology for an environmentally sustainable future. Its manufacturing system converts landfill destined waste into environmentally friendly building panels, marketed under the trade name 5Stargreen.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nexis Intl Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexis Intl Industries (NXSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexis Intl Industries (OTCEM: NXSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexis Intl Industries's (NXSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexis Intl Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Nexis Intl Industries (NXSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexis Intl Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexis Intl Industries (NXSI)?

A

The stock price for Nexis Intl Industries (OTCEM: NXSI) is $0.0004 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexis Intl Industries (NXSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexis Intl Industries.

Q

When is Nexis Intl Industries (OTCEM:NXSI) reporting earnings?

A

Nexis Intl Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexis Intl Industries (NXSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexis Intl Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexis Intl Industries (NXSI) operate in?

A

Nexis Intl Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.