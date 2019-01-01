QQQ
Nexteligent Holdings Inc is a healthcare professional services firm which manages costs, eliminates redundancy, increases revenue, streamlines workflows and delivers better patient outcomes. It provides services like annual wellness visits, business process optimization, chronic care management, consulting, remote patient monitoring, revenue cycle management, telemedicine, and transitional care management.

Nexteligent Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexteligent Holdings (NXGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexteligent Holdings (OTCPK: NXGT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nexteligent Holdings's (NXGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexteligent Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nexteligent Holdings (NXGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexteligent Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexteligent Holdings (NXGT)?

A

The stock price for Nexteligent Holdings (OTCPK: NXGT) is $0.047 last updated Today at 8:33:25 PM.

Q

Does Nexteligent Holdings (NXGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexteligent Holdings.

Q

When is Nexteligent Holdings (OTCPK:NXGT) reporting earnings?

A

Nexteligent Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexteligent Holdings (NXGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexteligent Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexteligent Holdings (NXGT) operate in?

A

Nexteligent Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.