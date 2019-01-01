QQQ
Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC is a digital marketing company in the United Kingdom. The company has three reportable segments namely Brand Marketing, Data and Analytics, and Creative Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Brand Marketing segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the USA and has an operation in the UK, EMEM, and APAC.

Next Fifteen Comms Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Fifteen Comms Group (NXFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Fifteen Comms Group (OTCGM: NXFNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Next Fifteen Comms Group's (NXFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Fifteen Comms Group.

Q

What is the target price for Next Fifteen Comms Group (NXFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Fifteen Comms Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Fifteen Comms Group (NXFNF)?

A

The stock price for Next Fifteen Comms Group (OTCGM: NXFNF) is $15.8 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 18:33:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next Fifteen Comms Group (NXFNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Next Fifteen Comms Group (OTCGM:NXFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Next Fifteen Comms Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Fifteen Comms Group (NXFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Fifteen Comms Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Fifteen Comms Group (NXFNF) operate in?

A

Next Fifteen Comms Group is in the sector and industry.