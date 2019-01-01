QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.3 - 7.3
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.15 - 10.25
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.3
P/E
-
Shares
457.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NextDC is an Australia data center developer and operator with a focus on co-location and interconnection among enterprise and government customers, global cloud and information and communications technology, or ICT, providers, and telecommunication networks. NextDC provides physical space, cooling, power, and security services and offers optional technical and project management support. The company's tenants house their servers within the data center and can connect to each other via physical and virtual connections.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nextdc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nextdc (NXDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nextdc (OTCPK: NXDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nextdc's (NXDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nextdc.

Q

What is the target price for Nextdc (NXDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nextdc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nextdc (NXDCF)?

A

The stock price for Nextdc (OTCPK: NXDCF) is $7.3 last updated Today at 6:58:27 PM.

Q

Does Nextdc (NXDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nextdc.

Q

When is Nextdc (OTCPK:NXDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Nextdc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nextdc (NXDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nextdc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nextdc (NXDCF) operate in?

A

Nextdc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.