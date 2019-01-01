QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
NexCore Healthcare Capital Corp provides healthcare solutions. The company provides healthcare solutions to hospitals, healthcare systems, and physician partners across the United States by providing a spectrum of strategic and operational consulting, acquisition, leasing, and asset management. It has a wide range of outpatient facilities from medical office buildings and cancer centers to integrated medical fitness centers and health villages.

NexCore Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexCore Healthcare (NXCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexCore Healthcare (OTCEM: NXCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NexCore Healthcare's (NXCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NexCore Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for NexCore Healthcare (NXCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexCore Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for NexCore Healthcare (NXCR)?

A

The stock price for NexCore Healthcare (OTCEM: NXCR) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NexCore Healthcare (NXCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexCore Healthcare.

Q

When is NexCore Healthcare (OTCEM:NXCR) reporting earnings?

A

NexCore Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NexCore Healthcare (NXCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexCore Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does NexCore Healthcare (NXCR) operate in?

A

NexCore Healthcare is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.