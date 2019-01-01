QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
New You Inc is a United States-based company that has created innovative technologies in the health and nutrition industry, which consist of various proprietary products containing high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil-based products. The company's principal business is the development and marketing of unique and proprietary CBD products and currently sells its products through its subsidiary through direct selling and distributorships. Its products include Drops, CB2, Drops for Pets, Caffe Canna, among others.

New You Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New You (NWYU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New You (OTCEM: NWYU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New You's (NWYU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New You.

Q

What is the target price for New You (NWYU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New You

Q

Current Stock Price for New You (NWYU)?

A

The stock price for New You (OTCEM: NWYU) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New You (NWYU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New You.

Q

When is New You (OTCEM:NWYU) reporting earnings?

A

New You does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New You (NWYU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New You.

Q

What sector and industry does New You (NWYU) operate in?

A

New You is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.