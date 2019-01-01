New You Inc is a United States-based company that has created innovative technologies in the health and nutrition industry, which consist of various proprietary products containing high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil-based products. The company's principal business is the development and marketing of unique and proprietary CBD products and currently sells its products through its subsidiary through direct selling and distributorships. Its products include Drops, CB2, Drops for Pets, Caffe Canna, among others.