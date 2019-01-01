QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.36
Vol / Avg.
97.1K/17.3K
Div / Yield
0.03/8.59%
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
37.3M
Payout Ratio
133.33
Open
0.36
P/E
7.77
EPS
0.01
Shares
105.6M
Outstanding
Newport Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its projects include Cooper Basin in Australia and Chu Chua property in Canada. Newport has royalty interests in producing oil and gas permits in the Cooper Basin, Australia, and a mining project in British Columbia, Canada. Its Cooper Basin project includes EX-PEL 91 OIL and EX-PEL'S 632, 106 and PPL 239-WET GAS, which is located on Western Wet Gas Fairway, Cooper Basin.

Newport Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newport Exploration (NWXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newport Exploration (OTCPK: NWXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newport Exploration's (NWXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newport Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Newport Exploration (NWXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newport Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Newport Exploration (NWXPF)?

A

The stock price for Newport Exploration (OTCPK: NWXPF) is $0.3536 last updated Today at 8:21:50 PM.

Q

Does Newport Exploration (NWXPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Newport Exploration (OTCPK:NWXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Newport Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newport Exploration (NWXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newport Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Newport Exploration (NWXPF) operate in?

A

Newport Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.