There is no Press for this Ticker
New China Life Insurance, or NCI, was founded by SOEs and private firms in 1996. The company is the fifth- largest life insurer in China in terms of total assets. The government took over the 39% stake owned by private shareholders in 2005, when the company was found to have liquidity problems and defects in corporate governments after its former chairman was suspected of embezzling investment funds for illegal investment. Huijin Investment, the government's investment company and SASAC, China's SOEs manager currently own 31% and 12% shares of New China Life, respectively. The company was listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges in 2011.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

New China Life Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New China Life Insurance (NWWCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New China Life Insurance (OTCPK: NWWCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New China Life Insurance's (NWWCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New China Life Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for New China Life Insurance (NWWCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New China Life Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for New China Life Insurance (NWWCF)?

A

The stock price for New China Life Insurance (OTCPK: NWWCF) is $3.040372 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 14:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New China Life Insurance (NWWCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New China Life Insurance.

Q

When is New China Life Insurance (OTCPK:NWWCF) reporting earnings?

A

New China Life Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New China Life Insurance (NWWCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New China Life Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does New China Life Insurance (NWWCF) operate in?

A

New China Life Insurance is in the sector and industry.