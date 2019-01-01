QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nationwide Utilities Corp is an international oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition of producing oil and gas assets in Argentina.


Nationwide Utilities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nationwide Utilities (NWUC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nationwide Utilities (OTCEM: NWUC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nationwide Utilities's (NWUC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nationwide Utilities.

Q

What is the target price for Nationwide Utilities (NWUC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nationwide Utilities

Q

Current Stock Price for Nationwide Utilities (NWUC)?

A

The stock price for Nationwide Utilities (OTCEM: NWUC) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 13:49:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nationwide Utilities (NWUC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nationwide Utilities.

Q

When is Nationwide Utilities (OTCEM:NWUC) reporting earnings?

A

Nationwide Utilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nationwide Utilities (NWUC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nationwide Utilities.

Q

What sector and industry does Nationwide Utilities (NWUC) operate in?

A

Nationwide Utilities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.