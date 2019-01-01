QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
NW Tech Capital Inc is a technology consulting and management company offering full service capabilities in the wireless, telecommunications and broadband services.

Analyst Ratings

NW Tech Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NW Tech Capital (NWTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NW Tech Capital (OTCPK: NWTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NW Tech Capital's (NWTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NW Tech Capital.

Q

What is the target price for NW Tech Capital (NWTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NW Tech Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for NW Tech Capital (NWTT)?

A

The stock price for NW Tech Capital (OTCPK: NWTT) is $0.0008 last updated Today at 8:35:07 PM.

Q

Does NW Tech Capital (NWTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NW Tech Capital.

Q

When is NW Tech Capital (OTCPK:NWTT) reporting earnings?

A

NW Tech Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NW Tech Capital (NWTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NW Tech Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does NW Tech Capital (NWTT) operate in?

A

NW Tech Capital is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.